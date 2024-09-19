Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section announced; check details

CHENNAI: Three EMU trains are fully and partially cancelled owing to engineering works in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12:30 am to 03:30 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (3 hours), said a Southern Railway statement.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:15 am is fully cancelled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 10:45 pm is partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30 am is partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, added the statement.