Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai announced on Feb 28; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU services operating on the Chennai Beach – Chengalpet section will be partially or fully cancelled due to a line block permitted in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chennai Egmore Yard from 10:00 PM on 27th February to 4:00 AM on 28th February 2025 (6 hours).

Fully cancelled services:

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local departing Chennai Beach at 10:20 PM.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local departing Tambaram at 8:45 PM.

Partially cancelled services:

Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local departing Chennai Beach at 10:05 PM and 10:40 PM.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local departing Chennai Beach at 11:05 PM, 11:30 PM, and 11:59 PM (partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Egmore).

Guduvancheri – Chennai Beach EMU local departing Guduvancheri at 8:55 PM, 9:45 PM, and 10:40 PM (partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Beach).

Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local departing Chengalpattu at 9:10 PM.

Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach EMU local departing Tirumalpur at 8:00 PM (partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Beach).