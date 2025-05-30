Partial EMU cancellation due to engineering works near Kattangulathur on May 31

CHENNAI: Several EMUs will be partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works permitted in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Kattangulathur Yard from 11.30 am to 3 pm on May 31.

On May 31, Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10.56 am, 11.40 am and 12.28 pm would be partially cancelled between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu. Similarly, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm would be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 12 pm, 1.10 pm and 1.45 pm on May 31 would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvancheri. Similarly, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 2.20 pm would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

An earlier cancellation notification on May 29 regarding suburban train cancellation at Kattangulathur Yard on June 1 (Sunday) for maintenance works has been withdrawn.