Partial cancellations and short terminations of express trains announced across Thiruvananthapuram 

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced partial cancellations and short terminations for several express trains across Thiruvananthapuram division due to a fixed time corridor block for maintenance works.

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.20 am on May 24 will be short terminated at Chalakudi. The train will be partially cancelled between Chalakudi and Guruvayur.

Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 pm on May 24 will be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. and Guruvayur

Train No. 12665 Howrah - Kanniyakumari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Howrah at 4 pm on June 9 will be short terminated at Valliyur. The train will be partially cancelled between Valliyur and Kanniyakumari

Train No. 20691 Tambaram - Nagercoil Jn Antyodaya Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 10.40 pm on June 10 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil Jn

Train No. 22627 Tiruchirappalli - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli at 7.20 am on June 11 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli.

The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.