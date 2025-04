Partial cancellation of express train services announced in Tiruchy division

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance works in Tiruchy division, changes have been made in the pattern of MEMU trains.

Train No 66045 Tambaram – Villupuram MEMU passenger leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am and Train No 66046 Villupuram – Chennai Beach MEMU passenger leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vikravandi.

Train No 66051 Chennai Egmore - Puducherry MEMU passenger leaving Chennai Egmore at 6:35 am will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Puducherry.

Train No 16112 Puducherry - Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Mundiayambakkam, a release issued by Southern Railway said.