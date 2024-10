Partial cancellation of EMU trains on Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex announced; check details

CHENNAI: Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex (MMC) EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30 hrs will be partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on 23rd October owing to Line Block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Pattabiram Yard from 00:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs on 23rd October (03 hours 30 minutes).