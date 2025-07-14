Part-time teachers’ indefinite protest enters 8th day

CHENNAI: As many as 350 part-time teachers staged a protest outside the DPI campus here on Monday, demanding for regularisation. The protest entered its eighth day, with little to no intervention from either the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi or higher officials of the department.

Since July 8, as many as 5,000 part-time teachers, part of the association, had been protesting for the State government to fulfil the long-pending demands of 12,000 part-time teachers for immediate regularisation and better pay parity.

Despite serving in schools for over 14 years, part-time teachers remain on consolidated pay, drawing a monthly salary of Rs 12,500 a marginal increase from the original Rs 5,000. Teachers pointed out this amount was insufficient to sustain a dignified livelihood, especially when their roles and workloads mirror those of permanent staff.

“We started with a salary of Rs 5,000 in 2012, which gradually increased over the years. The last increment of Rs 12,500 was a few years ago. Though both DMK and AIADMK governments assured to fulfil our demands, we have not gotten any resolution,” lamented a protestor.

Though the Chief Secretary and Education secretary met the protestors, they failed to provide satisfactory response to the protestors, thus forcing them to continue agitation.