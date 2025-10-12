Parsi palate meets Chennai

CHENNAI: The aroma of caramelised onions, slow-cooked lentils, and fragrant spices fills the air as chefs Firozi Karanjia and Rashna Morena stir a pot of dhansak, the ladle moving with a rhythm that seems inherited from generations past. This isn’t just another food festival in Chennai — it’s a heartfelt journey into the soul of Parsi cuisine, where every dish carries a memory, every flavour a story.

“We are both Surat-based home chefs and are Parsi. Our culinary journey started with a cloud kitchen, and now we travel across the country to highlight our cuisine,” begins Firozi Karanjia. Her passion for cooking is driven by her mother and grandmothers. “They are my early mentors. Basically, Parsis migrated to India from Iran and settled on the shores of Gujarat. From there, we moved to Maharashtra, Kolkata, Delhi, and a few parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” she adds.

Having its roots in Iran, Parsi cuisine is a beautiful blend of Indian and Iranian flavours. “Though the cuisine aligns with historical authenticity, it has great scope for experimentation. In simple terms, Parsi cuisine is an adaptation of two different cuisines, Indian and Iranian. It is an artistic blend of different cultures,” says the home chef.

According to Firozi, Parsi cuisine is a holy trinity of spicy, sweet, and tangy tastes. “All our gravies are onion-based, and dry spices take centre stage. For example, dhansak mutton is a one-pot wholesome meal of meat, spices, dal, and more. We largely follow the slow-cooking method,” she shares. Her main goal is to tell the stories of Parsis through her dishes.

Some of the delicious dishes from the meticulously curated menu include patra paneer, salli soya, and kaju kesar ma paneer for those who prefer vegetarian options. The non-vegetarian thali features signatures like chicken farcha, patra ni macchi, mutton pilao and salli mutton.

This is the first time Firozi is stepping into Chennai, and she is quite excited. “I have heard that Chennai people are foodies and that they lean more towards spicy food and non-vegetarian options. And that is what my cuisine is all about,” smiles the culinary enthusiast.

Through this food festival, diners can experience a mosaic of sweet, tangy, and savoury notes. The fest is on till today at Colony, The Raintree, St. Mary’s Road, and costs approximately Rs 1,699 for the thali. For more details, contact: 91500 70919.