Parking spaces for PwDs at Marina and Besant Nagar beaches trespassed

CHENNAI: The parking spaces reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) near the wooden ramp are encroached upon by four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers at Marina Beach opposite Vivekananda House and Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar.

The civic body expressed concern over the civic body neglecting the demands of the disability community’s rights without taking concrete measures.

Satish Kumar, a member of Disability Rights Alliance, alleged that the owners of cars, autos, and bikes often park their vehicles in the parking space allotted to PwDs.

“Two days ago, I went to Besant Nagar beach and tried parking my vehicle in the space allotted for us. However, cars and other vehicles were parked there, ignoring the disabled parking sign board. Thousands of people visit the beach, but, PwDs are given less importance,” said Satish Kumar.

The space allocated for PwDs should not be encroached upon, forcing disabled people to go from pillar to post to park their vehicles and hinder their access to the ramp to enjoy the beach. It is to be noted that despite a watchman being appointed near the parking space to monitor the misuse of the space, the vehicle owners, with no disabilities, ignore his instructions and continue to park their vehicles there.

Elaborating on the same, another disabled person Sheril Seeba of Anna Nagar explained, “As there are no ramp facilities inside theatres, malls, and parks across the city, I prefer going to the beach, which has a ramp facility. However, the saddest part is that other vehicles violate the regulations, forcing me to stay on the service road for some time.”

When DT Next contacted, an official of the Chennai corporation stated, “Plans are under way to deploy additional manpower to restrict the misuse of parking space near the wooden ramps at Marina and Besant Nagar beaches. By the first or second week of June, uniformed workers will be deployed to regulate vehicle parking.”