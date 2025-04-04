Parking altercation sparks FIRs against Bigg Boss fame Tharshan and retired judge’s son in Chennai

CHENNAI: A parking dispute in Mogappair escalated into violence late Thursday night, prompting JJ Nagar police to file two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) involving reality TV figure Darshan and Adhisudi, the son of retired High Court Judge Kayalvizhi. Kayalvizhi, who served as a Lokadalat judge, retired last year.

Authorities reported that tensions flared when Adhisudi parked his car outside Darshan’s residence on East Pari Street while visiting a nearby tea shop with his wife, Maheshwari, and relatives. Darshan allegedly confronted Adhisudi, demanding he relocate the vehicle for obstructing his home’s entrance. The exchange soon spiraled into a heated argument before turning violent, resulting in injuries to Adhisudi and Maheshwari.

The couple promptly sought medical care at a private hospital in Anna Nagar, where they received treatment. Adhisudi later formally reported the incident to JJ Nagar police.

Police confirmed both parties lodged complaints, with an inquiry now ongoing. While no details on charges or arrests were released, officials summoned Darshan and Adhisudi to the station Friday morning for questioning.

An officer stated, “We are gathering statements from all involved to determine the appropriate legal steps.” Investigations remain active as authorities work to piece together the sequence of events.