Parandur Airport: Officials blocked from entering Nagapattu village for land acquisition

CHENNAI: The people of Nagapattu village near Parandur blocked the Revenue officials from entering their village for land acquisition work for the second airport for Chennai and raised questions about setting up the airport by taking over their farmlands.

The central government had announced Parandur as the location of the greenfield airport in August 2022. The proposed airport will be constructed by acquiring 5,746 acres from 20 villages. Ever since the announcement was made, villagers of Eganapuram have been protesting against the government in various ways, including a night protest that has been going on for more than 800 days.

Now, the villagers of Nagapattu, whose land is also being taken over for the airport construction, joined the protest against the government. On Monday morning, the Kancheepuram revenue officers were on the way to the Nagapattu village to start the initial works for the acquisition. However, the people who gathered at the entrance of the village stopped them.

A police team came to the spot and held talks with the protesting villagers. The police and Revenue officials tried to explain to the villagers the purpose of the visit but the people refused to listen to them