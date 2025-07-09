Parandur airport: Land registration begins for acquired plots amid protests

CHENNAI: Despite ongoing protests against the proposed airport construction project in Parandur, land registration for acquired plots has commenced on Wednesday.

According to Thanthi TV, the registration began at Kancheepuram Joint Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) for lands valued at Rs 9.22 crore and 19 landowners from five villages have agreed to part with their land for the project.

The land is being acquired on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), which is facilitating the process for the airport project.

The move comes even as local residents continue to oppose the project, citing concerns over displacement and environmental impact.

The Tamil Nadu government has fixed compensation rates that are much higher than the guideline value for land acquisition in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks.

A Government Order (GO) issued by V Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, has approved a flat compensation rate ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh per acre for 1,960.63 acres of land, inclusive of all statutory components such as 275 per cent of the negotiable guideline value and an additional 25 per cent incentive.

This rate applies to lands where the guideline values (GLVs) are between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 17 lakh per acre.

In some high-value pockets, the compensation could reach up to Rs 2.57 crore per acre.