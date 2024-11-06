Parandur airport issue: Revenue staff denied entry into Nelvoy village

CHENNAI: The villagers of Nelvoy near Parandur stopped revenue officials and the police from entering their village when they were about to inspect the land for the Parandur airport construction on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the Kancheepuram district revenue officers along with the local police visited the Nelvoy village near Parandur for land acquisition measurements.

However, the officers were stopped by the villagers and said they would never allow them inside the village.

The villagers mentioned that last time when the land acquisition notice was sent to them all of them together sent an objection letter within 30 days but there was no reply. The villagers surrounded the officers and started to protest against the district administration and the government. Later after an hour, the officers returned to their office as they could not proceed further.

The central government announced Parandur as the location of the greenfield airport in August 2022 and the airport was planned to be constructed by acquiring 5,746 acres from 20 villages and is keen to complete the project by 2028.

Following that the villagers of Eganapuram, Parandur were protesting against the government in various ways and even holding a night protest in Eganapuram for 8,34 days and now Nelvoy villagers have also joined hands in the protest.