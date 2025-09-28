Parambriym with filter coffee tiramisu twist

CHENNAI: In Chennai’s ever-evolving foodscape, Parambriym has held its ground as a bastion of authentic regional cuisine. Step into Parambriym’s newly done-up Anna Nagar outlet and the senses are instantly awakened — the gleam of vibrant murals, the aroma of simmering gravies, the burst of flavours on the tongue. The renovation has only added sheen to a space that already brimmed with character, but what remains unchanged is the restaurant’s commitment to serving South Indian cuisine in its truest, most soulful form.

Speaking to DT Next, the founder of the diner, Anitha Sivakumar, says, “I was leading the life of a typical homemaker. But once my children grew up, I started to explore my calling. That led me to commence a cloud kitchen, which later turned into Parambriym.” The name Parambriym draws its inspiration from the ancestral dishes that are served at the diner.

The moment we walk in, our eyes immediately catch the vibrancy and meticulous strokes of the murals, bright lights, and traditional ambience. Thriving in the industry for the past 15 years, Anitha carefully sources her ingredients and uses only homemade masalas. “The murals are hand-painted, and it took three months to complete. I opted for red because it is an emotion, and the colour evokes hunger. The nook and corner of the restaurant is filled with traditions in all its forms,” she adds.

We can see many youngsters entering the food industry, and also many women. Anitha believes that passion is the key that drives success. “Sounds glittery, but thriving in the hospitality industry is not an easy job. We have to work around the clock. I feel that women restaurateurs take extra care of every minute detail. This is still a male-dominated, challenging, but interesting sector,” shares the founder.

A tribute to the rich culinary heritage of South India, Parambriym brings the authentic flavours of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to our plates. To begin with, the Rayalseema chicken soup is quite spicy yet flavourful. The paneer ghee roast is to the tee, while the mushroom pepper fry wins our hearts.

For the non-vegetarians, the Hyderabadi chicken aces our list, followed by scrumptious mutton chukka. The meat in the mutton chops is so tender and juicy that it allows the peppery masala to seep in easily.

We couldn’t resist, and the veg thali is spellbinding, while the paruppu podi with ghee gets an additional mark. The maida halwa also blew our minds. The traditional seeraga samba mutton biryani is flavourful and pairs well with the mutton chukka.

On a happy note, the innovative filter coffee tiramisu, elaneer payasam, and caramel peanut chikki cake are irresistible and lip-smacking.

Overall, Parambriym is a perfect dining spot for families and friends to enjoy great food with traditional yet contemporary ambience, at an affordable price.