Panels to inspect packaged water quality in Chennai, suburbs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety department has constituted a high-level committee to inspect packaged drinking water production units across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, following mounting complaints over the quality of canned drinking water sold in the region.

The joint committee, comprising officials from the Food Safety department, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Metro Water Board (CMWSSB), will conduct surprise inspections at both production plants and retail outlets.

According to the directive, the inspections will focus on whether the plants adhere to the standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The key parameters - calcium levels (10–75 mg per litre), magnesium levels, and the permissible Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level of 70 parts per million - will be closely monitored.

The officials have been tasked with examining how water is purified, stored, and filled into cans, as well as the hygiene standards maintained in the facilities.

In addition, retail outlets selling packaged drinking water will also face scrutiny. The department has ordered that 80 per cent of canned drinking water available in shops must undergo checks to verify labelling details, including the manufacturer's name, production date, and expiry date.

Warning notices will be issued to companies flouting guidelines, while shop owners found violating norms will face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

With the rapid rise in demand for packaged water in Chennai and its suburban neighbourhoods, authorities said the initiative was essential to safeguard public health and ensure strict compliance with safety standards.