Panchayat vice president's wife, missing for 3 days, found dead on Besant Nagar seashore

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old wife of the Pozhichalur panchayat vice president who left home three days ago after a quarrel was found dead on the Besant Nagar seashore on Thursday.

The deceased was Daisy Rani of Pozhichalur, wife of Joseph. On Monday Daisy had a heated argument with her younger son over studies and later, Daisy left the house in an auto rickshaw and did not return home till midnight. Her mobile remained switched off.

After a careful search, Joseph and his sons, on Tuesday, filed a complaint with the Shankar Nagar police station. The police with the help of CCTV, identified an auto driver and during questioning the driver said that he dropped Daisy at Besant Nagar beach.

Following that the Shankar Nagar team went to Besant Nagar and an unidentified body of a woman was found in the seashore on Wednesday evening. Joseph confirmed that it was Daisy at the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital. The Shankar Nagar police registered a case.