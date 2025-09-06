Panchayat chief held for stealing woman’s jewellery in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested Bharathi, the DMK panchayat president of Narayanapattu in Tiruvallur district, on charges of stealing jewellery from a woman commuter.

According to police, Varalakshmi of Nerkkundram in Chennai lodged a complaint stating that her four sovereign gold ornaments were stolen while she was travelling on a bus.

CCTV footage from the route was examined, and Bharathi was identified as the suspect, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

She was subsequently arrested, sparking shock and outrage in the locality.