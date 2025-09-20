Panchaloha idol, brass lamp stolen from Anna Nagar house recovered, serial offender held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a serial offender on Saturday in connection with a break-in at a house in Anna Nagar. The burglar had previously decamped with a panchaloha idol, a brass lamp and 13 sovereign gold jewellery, among other valuables.

Based on a complaint from Vivekanandan of Poonamallee, who also owns a house in Shanti Colony, the Anna Nagar police had registered a case and began investigations. Vivekanandan visited the house from time to time. His last visit to the house was on September 17. When he returned to the Anna Nagar house two days later, he found that someone had broken into the house, cracked the lockers in the cabinets and had stolen jewellery. He also found that the Panchaloha Nataraja idol, a 30 kg brass lamp and brass articles in the house were also missing.

Following the investigations, the Anna Nagar police traced the suspect, Ganesh (37) of Aminjikarai, arrested him and recovered the stolen items.

The investigations revealed that Ganesh is a serial offender and that there are 25 cases against him. The search for his associate is underway. Ganesh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.