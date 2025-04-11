PALS concludes grand finale of ACDC hackathon at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: PALS, an initiative by IIT alumni, successfully hosted the grand finale of the first edition of the ACDC (Aquatic Cleanup Drone Challenge) Hackathon at IIT Madras' Discovery campus in Thaiyur, Chengalpattu.

According to PALS, this unique aquatic robotics challenge brought together eight teams from six engineering institutions, each presenting innovative unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) designed to clear floating debris from water bodies.

"The initiative is aimed at addressing the growing menace of water pollution while fostering technical and entrepreneurial skills among students. The event was co-hosted by Deepcyan Software (Mumbai), Cu-Circuits (Chennai), and the International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW), highlighting a strong multi-disciplinary collaboration, " stated a release issued by PALS.

"The ACDC Hackathon aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and seeks to equip students with practical engineering experience while encouraging environmental stewardship, " it said.

Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology, awarded certificates to winners and praised their problem-solving spirit.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti lauded PALS' commitment to innovation and societal impact, stating, "This competition reflects the transformative power of alumni-led initiatives in inspiring the next generation of engineers."