Painter killed over previous enmity in Taramani

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was murdered by a trio near Taramani MRTS railway station on Sunday night. The initial probe revealed that the man was bumped off under the pretext of peace talks over drinks.

The deceased, identified as Ashwin, was a painter who resided at MG Nagar, Taramani. Last Sunday night, the accused approached Ashwin on the pretext of ending a conflict and invited him for a drink. The probe revealed bad blood between Ashwin and the accused following a fallout at a funeral last year.

Ashwin agreed and went along with the trio – Mohana Sundaram (26), Bharath Raj (19), and Shankar (23) and the four of them went to a ground near the Taramani MRTS railway station, where they got drunk. All three stabbed Ashwin and fled the scene.

Passer-by found Ashwin's body on Monday morning and alerted the police who moved the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy. Later in the day, the accused surrendered at the police station.

Police said that Mohana Sundaram is an auto driver, Bharath drives a cab and Shankar is an AC mechanic. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.