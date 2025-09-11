Padel powers up in Chennai

CHENNAI: When it comes to using sports as a form of recreation or fitness, Chennai has often lagged slightly behind other major cities in the country. But that gap is closing quickly. Sports like pickleball and padel are steadily gaining popularity here, with more people picking up a racquet and stepping onto the court. The launch of MS Dhoni’s padel brand in the city has added to the buzz, bringing the sport further into the spotlight.

Padel, a doubles racquet sport played on a smaller, enclosed court, brings together elements of tennis and squash. And while it’s still early days, the interest is growing. Courts are popping up, communities are forming, and more people are turning up, eager to try something new and stay active.

For someone who’s grown up with a tennis racquet in hand, finding a sport that challenges you in new ways is a rare joy. That’s exactly what happened to former tennis player Thomas Abraham. He stumbled upon padel while on a trip to Spain in 2018. “It was addictive right from the start. As someone from a racquet sports background, padel felt familiar, but also completely new: it’s a combination of tennis and squash,” he says.

Since then, Thomas has been playing the sport regularly with a close-knit group for over two years. “We have a group of around 20 people now. Most of us are at the intermediate level, and the satisfaction we get from playing padel is unmatched,” says Thomas, who is also the founder of Sports Solutions & Zattron Management.

While padel is still finding its footing in India, globally, it's booming. “It started in Mexico in 1969, but the South Americans really took to it in a big way. Now Europe has picked it up too; most professional players are either European or South American. And it’s slowly becoming a global sport.”

But unlike the currently trending pickleball, padel is more technical and comes with a steeper learning curve. “Pickleball is more accessible; even someone with no racquet sport background can pick it up quickly. That’s why you see more people playing it. Padel requires more technique, timing, and movement. You need to put in the hours to truly enjoy it,” shares Thomas.

Infrastructure is another key difference. A padel court is more expensive and space-intensive than a pickleball court, making it harder to set up in urban areas. “That’s why in Chennai, you’re seeing a lot more pickleball courts come up. But the beauty of padel is catching on too: courts are slowly emerging, and people who try it once often come back for more.”

He admits that padel can feel intimidating for first-timers. “If someone who’s never played before walks onto a court, padel can seem intense. Pickleball feels easier in comparison. But once you get the hang of padel, there’s no turning back. The rallies, the strategy, the rhythm…it pulls you in,” he smiles.

Olympic sailor Varun Thakkar discovered padel while on a trip to Thailand. Instantly drawn to the sport, he returned to Chennai, hoping to continue playing, and that’s when he found a court at SPR City in Perambur. “Every time we play there, we meet new people. Slowly, we’ve built a small but solid community. That’s what makes it special,” Varun says.

Coming from a high-performance sport like sailing, Varun was looking for something to channel his competitive spirit post-retirement. “Padel is very different from sailing, of course, completely different environments. But it keeps that competitive side of me alive, which I’ve missed since stepping away from Olympic sailing.”

For Varun, padel is both physically engaging and socially rewarding. “It’s more challenging and dynamic than other racquet sports I’ve tried. I enjoy how physical it is, and I like the energy on court. Something is exciting about it that keeps you coming back.”

With courts coming up at places like Arumbakkam, Prasad's Recreational Centre, and Padel 7, Varun believes Chennai is slowly becoming a hub. “The sport encourages fitness, community, and friendly competition; that’s a great combination. As more people join in, we’ll start seeing tournaments and events that put Chennai on the padel map.”

Avinash Viswanathan, who works in films and advertising, has been playing racquet sports for most of his life. So, when he discovered padel about a year and a half ago, it felt like a natural progression. “Padel felt like a mix of everything I already loved. It’s dynamic, fast-paced, but also incredibly social. The fact that it’s not a singles game makes it more engaging; there’s constant communication with your partner. And since the court is enclosed, the interaction feels even more connected. It’s not just fitness, it becomes a culture-building activity,” says Avinash.

He’s part of a growing padel circle in Chennai, regularly playing at the newly opened Prasad's Recreational Centre in Saligramam, before that at Ballpark in Arumbakkam and SPR City. However, what excites him more is how the sport has become an integral part of his travel plans. “Wherever I go now, I find the local padel community and play with them. I’ve played in six cities outside Chennai and made new friends through it.”

He has seen pickleball rise rapidly in popularity, but feels that in cities like Mumbai, Goa, and Delhi, padel has a stronger hold. “Chennai is warming up to it. Pickleball is easier to start with, but padel has more depth.”

Avinash notices that the sport needs careful guidance, especially for beginners. “Padel is technical, and if played wrong, it can lead to injuries, especially in the ankles and knees. That’s why mentoring new players is so important.”

He’s also seen how the sport plays a unique role for returning residents. “There are so many people who moved abroad for work or studies, and when they return, padel becomes a way to reconnect. It turns into more than a match; it’s a reunion, a way to feel at home again," shares Avinash.

While the sport still requires four players to play and that can sometimes limit access, Avinash and his group are slowly building an inclusive circle. “We’re trying to make it open and accessible. Anyone visiting Chennai who wants to play, we make sure they’re welcomed. It’s about more than the game. It’s about the community we build around it.”