Oxygen cylinder bursts into flames on 108 ambulance at Thirukazhukundran GH; panic erupts

The incident occurred when the 108 ambulance arrived at the hospital premises to transfer a patient to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment. As the vehicle entered the hospital complex, the oxygen cylinder inside it suddenly exploded, immediately sparking a fire.

According to sources, the driver and the nurse onboard the ambulance displayed quick presence of mind and evacuated the vehicle immediately. Their timely action averted what could have been a major tragedy, as no lives were lost. The ambulance was soon engulfed in flames.