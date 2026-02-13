Oxygen cylinder bursts into flames on 108 ambulance at Thirukazhukundran GH; panic erupts

CHENNAI: Panic gripped the Government Hospital in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district late evening on Friday after the oxygen cylinder inside a 108 ambulance burst, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The incident occurred when the 108 ambulance arrived at the hospital premises to transfer a patient to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment. As the vehicle entered the hospital complex, the oxygen cylinder inside it suddenly exploded, immediately sparking a fire.
According to sources, the driver and the nurse onboard the ambulance displayed quick presence of mind and evacuated the vehicle immediately. Their timely action averted what could have been a major tragedy, as no lives were lost. The ambulance was soon engulfed in flames.
Upon receiving information, fire department personnel from Thirukazhukundram rushed to the spot and sprayed water to douse the flames. As a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading into the main hospital building, the power supply to the hospital was cut off, plunging the facility into darkness.
The incident drew a crowd of local residents to the hospital, adding to the chaos. Hospital administration and police personnel acted swiftly to evacuate the in-patients who were undergoing treatment. They were safely shifted to alternative hospitals, ensuring there was no casualty.
Thirukazhukundram police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the explosion.