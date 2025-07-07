Owner-Tenant dispute: Andhra man pulls gun at security guard; Arrested

CHENNAI: A 62 year old man, a native of Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the City police under the Arms act for threatening the security guard and staff of a private firm in Guindy with a gun asking them to pass the message to their employer to vacate the premises.

The arrested person is identified as Madhusudhanan Reddy, a relative of the land owner. Madhusduhanan's relative had let the property on rent to one Shanmugar, who runs a business there. The land owner and Shanmugar had an ongoing dispute over the latter refused to vacate.

On Friday (July 4) morning, Shanmugar called the security guard, Sakkareswaran (52) of Guindy and told him to check on the commotion inside the office. When Sakkareswaran went inside, he noticed Madhusudhan and his associate, Ramaiah engaged in an argument with one of the staff.

When the guard went to pacify them, Madhusudhan pulled a gun and pointed it at both the staffs and threatened that he would shoot them if they do not vacate the premises and then left the scene.

Based on the guard's complaint, Guindy Police registered a case and arrested Madhusudhanan Reddy. Police seized his licensed firearm, six bullets and his car.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.