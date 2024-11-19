Overuse of antibiotics during pandemic increased risk of antimicrobial resistance: Dr Soumya Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Talking about the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) due to overuse of antibiotics, former chief scientist of WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said: “If the misuse of antibiotics continues like this, WHO estimates around 20 lakh people can lose their lives each year globally because the infections cannot be treated due to antimicrobial resistance.”

She said that the use of antibiotics for common cold and flu increased manifold during the pandemic, which sent the resistance patterns surging. “People should avoid taking medicines for cold and flu without a prescription, else it can lead to increased risk of AMR. Instead, take paracetamol, and drink a concoction of ginger and tulsi for common viral infection.”

Stressing that antibiotics must be used only to treat a bacterial infection, she also stated that pharmacies should also be strict with dispensing medicines and not sell antibiotics without a prescription. “We also need more research and innovation to understand which antibiotics work for a particular infection. Anna University is working towards this and such research works should be encouraged. Rapid tests to determine the type of infection can also prove helpful,” said Saumya. “The One Health Committee formed as part of the State AMR Action plan will be meeting on December 4 for the first time to discuss more on the issue.”