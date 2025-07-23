Overtaking garbage truck kills biker near Manali

CHENNAI: A speeding garbage truck knocked off a two-wheeler near Manali's Ezhil Nagar on Tuesday morning, killing a 25-year-old rider. The deceased was J Ganesh of Theniamman Koil Street in Tondiarpet.

On Tuesday, he was riding a bike while his friend, M Bharath (22), was riding pillion. While they were along Ezhil Nagar, a garbage truck trailing them knocked them off while attempting to overtake them, said police.

The duo were thrown off the bike, and Ganesh fell under the truck's wheels and sustained fatal injuries. Police rushed both of them to the hospital, where Ganesh was declared brought dead. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.