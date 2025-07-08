Begin typing your search...
Overhead power cables snap near Arakkonam, train services disrupted
Railway authorities rushed to the spot to carry out repair work and restore normalcy.
CHENNAI: Panic spread near Arakkonam railway station after overhead electric cables snapped and fell onto the tracks, disrupting train operations on Tuesday.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, several trains heading to Chennai via Arakkonam were halted at different locations, leaving passengers stranded and causing delays.
Further details awaited.
