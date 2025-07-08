Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 July 2025 3:43 PM IST
    Overhead power cables snap near Arakkonam, train services disrupted
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: Panic spread near Arakkonam railway station after overhead electric cables snapped and fell onto the tracks, disrupting train operations on Tuesday.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, several trains heading to Chennai via Arakkonam were halted at different locations, leaving passengers stranded and causing delays.

    Railway authorities rushed to the spot to carry out repair work and restore normalcy.

    Further details awaited.

