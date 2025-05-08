Overflowing sewage in Perambur makes road slippery, causes fatal accidents

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Sewage and Supply Board (CMWSSB) has been re-laying the sewage pipeline for a month in Perambur, which has led to many challenges to residents and commuters. Traffic chaos reigns supreme in Perambur, Mangalapuram and Jamalia – all known for high density population and narrow streets.

The ongoing sewage pipeline works in Hyder Garden 4th street, Perambur High Road 2nd street and Krishnadoss Road 4th street in Jamalia have led to overflow of sewage along the streets making them slippery and slushy. This has led to many fatal accidents on these roads.

Residents also lamented over the replacement of Metro Water pipeline works going on for the last eight months. “It’s a nightmare for commuters during rainy season. Two days ago, a senior citizen fell on the road and was injured. The mix of sewage water and drinking water causes a foul smell, which forces us to buy drinking water,” rued Selvi, a resident of Hyder Garden 4th street.

Furthermore, residents of Perambur High Road 2nd street pointed to the accumulation of debris and dumped pipes eating up the road space. “It’s tough for me to reach home at night as the pipeline works have ruined the road. Even in the case of an emergency, ambulances cannot ply on this stretch,” said a resident.

Similarly, three streets were dug a month ago in Mangalapuram, and uneven roads pose significant difficulty for the residents there. “We have no other option but to use the narrow streets to park our vehicles. We would be grateful if officials could finish the work soon,” explained R Chitti, another resident.

When contacted, Ward 71 Councillor Punithavathi Aththiraasan told DT Next, “We’re replacing the old concrete pipes with heavy PVC pipes. We urge the CMWSSB officials to step up the work."

DT Next’s continued efforts to reach Mayor Priya proved futile.