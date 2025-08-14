Overcast sky, mellow weather for Chennai on August 14, forecasts RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said a low-pressure area has been formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, on Wednesday and predicted it to persist over the same region.

The weather department added, "The upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestward and become well-marked on Thursday, and move across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha on Friday."

The sky would be overcast, and one or two spells of light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. "The low-pressure area doesn't make much impact in Tamil Nadu, due to the stratified cloud banding. Cloudy and drizzling may occur in the city tomorrow," said RMC head B Amudha.

The temperature dips up to 5.7 and 5.8°C in Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam in the city, from the normal maximum temperature of 34.8°C. From 14 August to 18 August, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thoothukudi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37°C over Tamil Nadu. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21°C in the plains of Tamil Nadu.

Squally weather with wind speed 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast, off the north Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday.