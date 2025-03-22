Over Rs 24 crore to replace damaged SWDs in 9 areas in Chennai zone

CHENNAI: As part of the regular monsoon mitigation works and to prevent flooding in Anna Nagar and Teynampet areas, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to demolish and reconstruct the damaged storm water drains (SWD) in nine places in the city at a cost of Rs 24.89 crore.

The local body on Friday passed a resolution to reconstruct the damaged SWD to avoid water-logging streets in Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones. Nine streets from these zones have been identified, and tenders will soon be floated.

The construction of a new SWD work will be undertaken at Rs 4.40 crore in Anna Nagar (wards 103 and 104). A few wards in the high-profile Teynampet zone will also get a new SWD. It may be noted that the Corporation in its budget on Wednesday allocated Rs 1,032 crores for constructing new SWDs.

With the State assembly polls scheduled next year, the Corporation is focussing more on roads and the flood alleviation.