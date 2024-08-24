Over one lakh students to participate in TNEA’s third round of counselling

CHENNAI: With the third and final round of counselling to begin for engineering aspirants on Friday, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released a list of over 71,000 students, who have reported to their respective colleges after getting provisional seat allotment in the first and second round of counselling.

A senior official from the DOTE told DT Next that the students, who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5 were participating in the third round of counselling.

“The provisional allotments (round 1 and 2) in the government quota were made to 8,308 students. The number of candidates from general category who could not avail any reservations was 62,802,” he said. “Out of the 92,999 students who were eligible to participate in the third phase, 20,951 government school students, who were availing the 7.5% horizontal quota, will also be participating. Counselling has started for the third batch and will end on August 25 with tentative seat allotments made the next day (August 26).”

The third round of counselling assumes significance since over one lakh students are eligible to participate, and more could get engineering seats. “Since more students are expected to participate in the third round, there might be fraudulent calls promising them seats. Do not respond to such calls,” the DOTE official told students and parents. “The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 (TNEA 2024) is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.”