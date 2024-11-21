Over 12 pairs of EMU trains on Chennai Beach-Tambaram sector suspended for maintenance from November 22; check details

CHENNAI: Over a dozen pairs of EMU train services operated between Chennai and Tambaram would remain suspended from November 22 to carry out maintenance activities and operational reasons.

According to an official release issued by Chennai Railway Division, EMUs leaving Chennai Beach to Tambaram at 6.52 am, 7.33 am, 8.34 am, 9.40 am, 11.41 am, 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 3.15 pm, 4.25 pm, 5.43 pm, 6.35 pm, 7.57 pm and 8.pm hrs would be suspended from Friday.

Also, EMUs leaving Tambaram to Beach at 5.12 am, 6.03 am, 7.17 am, 8.19 am, 9.00 am, 9.40 am, 10.40 am, 11.30 am, 11.40 am, 1.40 pm, 2.57 pm, 4.15 pm, 5.10 pm and 4.26 vwould be suspended from Friday.

Accordingly, the EMU train services on Chennai Beach – Tambaram sector have been modified for weekdays (Monday to Saturday). As per the modified weekday schedule, about 100 services would be operated on the sector, which would also include a few trains to Kancheepuram, Tirumalpur/Arakkonam and Chengalpattu from Chennai Beach and vice versa.

Going by the revised schedule, the first EMU from Tambaram would leave at 3.55 hrs and reach Chennai Beach at 4.50 hrs, while the last one would leave Tambaram at 11.59 pmand reach Chennai Beach at 12.54 am. The first train from Chengalpattu would leave at 4.00 am and reach Tambaram and Chennai Beach at 4.55 am and 5.50 am, respectively. The last EMU train from Chengalpattu would depart at 11.00 pm and reach Tambaram and Chennai Beach at 23.59 pm and 00.54 am, respectively.

Also, the first EMU from Chennai Beach would depart at 3.50 am and reach Tambaram and Chengalpattu at 4.45 am and 5.35 am, respectively. The last EMU train from Chennai Beach would depart at 11. 59 pm and reach Chennai Beach at 12.54 am. The last train to Chengalpattu would leave Chennai Beach at 10.40 am and reach the destination at 12.40 am. The last EMU service to Kancheepuram would leave Chennai Beach at 8.00 pmand reach Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram at 9.57 am and 10.40 am, respectively. For detailed weekday schedule, login to the official website https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in