Over 86% of students from Chennai Corporation schools clear SSLC exam

CHENNAI: The Corporation schools in the city have performed well in the Class 10 board examinations with 86.10% of students, who appeared in the board examination, pass – an increase of 7% from the previous academic year.

The local body, which runs 81 high and higher secondary schools within Corporation limit, claimed that all the schools functioning under it secured 65% pass marks and performed better from the previous year.

As per the data shared by the local body, 88.44% girls and 83.93% boys passed the board examination. However, the centum percentage by the individual students was not impressive – as only 12 students had scored 100 marks in individual subjects. One student, especially, scored a centum in science, and 11 students in social science.

On the other side, there was a centum in 14 schools, including Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School, Purasai, Chennai Girls Higher Secondary school, Nungambakkam and Chennai High School Kamarajapuram.

Likewise, in the Class 11 board exam, 81% of students cleared all the subjects, which is an increase of 1% compared to the previous year’s result. In this too, girls outperformed boys as 85.38% girls cleared the exam whereas only 75.36% boys passed.

In Chennai Higher Secondary school on Lloyds Road, the pass percentage was 100, and totally 6 students scored centum.