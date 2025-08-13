Over 75 events to mark Madras Day 2025 this month

CHENNAI: The city will celebrate Madras Day (August 22) with over 75 events throughout the month, ranging from walks and talks to exhibitions and contests. The 2025 edition, which began on August 1, will run until the month end.

Over 15 themed walks are planned this year, covering heritage, nature and institutions. The Madras Naturalists' Society is hosting four nature walks, including trails along Tiruvanmiyur beach.

Nizhal is organising free tree walks at locations such as the DPI campus in Nungambakkam, Natesan Park in T Nagar and the Kotturpuram Urban Forest. Other heritage walks include two tours inside Fort St George, a walk around the University of Madras, and guided tours inside IIT Madras led by faculty and students, covering landmarks such as Gajendra Circle.

The programme also features around 20 talks in English and Tamil. Exhibitions include a display on Tamil print culture and magazines at Roja Muthiah Research Library (August 16–22), and a postcard-themed show by the Madras Postcrossing Commune on August 17 at Ranade Library, Luz. The British Council is hosting panel discussions on August 22 and 29, with the first exploring ‘Food as a living archive of the city’s diverse cultures and histories’.

Citing recent restoration efforts at Victoria Public Hall, the Bharat Insurance building and Chepauk Palace, historian V Sriram said, “The idea that heritage buildings could be demolished and replaced is now a thing of the past.”

Vincent D’Souza, editor, Mylapore Times and co-initiator of Madras Day, said, “The spirit of Madras Day is to get the community to run whatever they want to, in whichever way they would, with the only focus being the city. Young people’s participation through walks, school projects and neighbourhood events has grown steadily.”

Chennai Heritage Lecture Series

Aug 23 – History of AVM Studios, AVM Heritage Museum, Vadapalani – 5:30 pm

Aug 24 – Quizzing in Madras, The Park, Nungambakkam – 5:30 pm

Aug 25 – Heritage Around You, Radisson, St Thomas Mount – 5:30 pm

Aug 26 – The Soldier and the City, Hotel Savera – 5:30 pm

Aug 27 – Thirty Years in Chennai Theatre, Hotel Maris – 5:30 pm

Aug 28 – Lost – Found: Moore Market, Amethyst – 6 pm

Aug 29 – Education through Music, CP Arts Centre – 7 pm

Aug 30 – Madras Youth Football Association, The Residency Towers – 5:30 pm

Aug 31 – A Dialogue with the Public Toilets of Chennai, Hanu Reddy Residences – 5:30 pm