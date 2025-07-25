Over 6,000 from Chennai, outskirts receive pattas

CHENNAI: Over 6,000 persons from Chennai and its outskirts received pattas at a government programme held at Sri Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School in Ambattur on Friday.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, distributed the pattas to the beneficiaries in the presence of Housing Minister S Muthusamy, and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu.

The beneficiaries were issued computer-generated pattas under various schemes, which will enable them to transfer the patta to their wards, register documents in their names, and also enable them to avail loans, according to a statement from the government.

So far, a total of 1,33,190 families in the city have received pattas, following the efforts of the high-level committee constituted under the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin to address patta-related grievances among residents of Chennai and its suburban areas, added the release.