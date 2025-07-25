Over 6,000 from Chennai, outskirts receive pattas

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 July 2025 10:00 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Over 6,000 persons from Chennai and its outskirts received pattas at a government programme held at Sri Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School in Ambattur on Friday.

    The beneficiaries were issued computer-generated pattas under various schemes, which will enable them to transfer the patta to their wards, register documents in their names, and also enable them to avail loans, according to a statement from the government.

    So far, a total of 1,33,190 families in the city have received pattas, following the efforts of the high-level committee constituted under the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin to address patta-related grievances among residents of Chennai and its suburban areas, added the release.

