Over 6 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the international airport in the city have seized 6.2 kg of hydroponic ganja, which was about to be smuggled to Bengaluru from Thailand via Chennai on Thursday.

After officials received a tip that ganja was being smuggled from Thailand on Thursday, they began monitoring passengers arriving from Thailand.

Upon suspicion, they intercepted a passenger from Sri Lanka. Officials found that he had travelled to Sri Lanka from Thailand and then reached Chennai and was about to travel to Bengaluru. While checking his baggage, they found many packed food items, which were actually hydroponic ganja.

Officers seized 2.8 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.8 crore and arrested the passenger. During inquiry, they found that he had received Rs 1.2 lakh from a gang for smuggling it to Bangalore.

In another incident, on Friday morning, officers found a passenger from Thailand carrying around 2.4 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 2.4 crore. They seized the product and arrested the passenger.

Meanwhile, while scanning the cargo goods on suspicion, Customs officials opened two carton boxes from Thailand and seized 1 kg of hydroponic ganja (worth Rs 1 crore) concealed inside among gift items. Investigation is on to nab the sender and receiver.

In the last two months, Customs officials have seized over 12 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12 crore from Thailand arriving at Chennai before reaching Bengaluru. Three passengers have been arrested.