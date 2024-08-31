Over 500 police officers conduct raids on hostels in Potheri to crackdown on ganja 

CHENNAI: Cracking down on alleged instances of youngsters, especially college students, using ganja, hundreds of police officials conducted coordinated searches at houses and hostels in Potheri in Chengalpattu district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, more than 500 police personnel were involved in the operation, searching both men's and women's hostels, and also houses that students have taken on rent.

The report said the operation was launched after receiving intelligence tip-off about youth studying in private colleges in the area using ganja and other narcotic substances.

More details are awaited.