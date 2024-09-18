Over 500 cops raid Perumbakkam TNUHDB flats, seize ganja, gutkha

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police carried out multiple raids on Tuesday morning in the apartments where bachelors were staying in Perumbakkam, off OMR. Ganja, gutkha and sickles were among the contraband seized during the raid. A few of them were detained and taken to Pallikaranai police station.

In the early hours of Tuesday, around 500 policemen went to the apartments belonging to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Perumbakkam and started searching the houses where the bachelor men were staying. Among the 17,000 homes in the apartment compound, the police conducted a search in more than 2,000 houses.

The surprise check was the effect of a tip-off that reached the police, alleging ganja and other drugs being supplied to the youngsters in and around OMR. Police personnel were divided into multiple teams, and all the houses under suspicion were thoroughly searched.

A few weeks ago, a similar raid was held in Potheri, where drugs were seized. The police detained many students and were later released after a warning.