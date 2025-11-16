Over 4,000 students graduate from SRMIST

CHENNAI: Addressing thousands of students during the Graduation Day ceremony conducted by the Directorate of Online and Distance Education (DODE), Vice Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, said that success in higher education was not about taking time away from life, but learning within life itself.

He commended the graduating class for demonstrating a transformative new model of education, one that empowers working professionals, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners to upskill without interrupting their personal and professional commitments.

The V-C added, “Your classrooms were your living rooms and offices. You balanced work, family, and study with remarkable discipline. You represent the future of higher education, professionals who learn and apply knowledge in real-time across industries.”

This year, 4,215 students received their degrees and diplomas, of which 1,925 received their degrees in person, and 2,290 were awarded in absentia. The certificates were awarded across diverse Master’s programmes such as MBA, MCA, commerce, science, arts, and also Bachelor’s degrees in BBA, computer applications, commerce, etc.

Celebrating academic excellence, 50 rank medallists were honoured during the ceremony, comprising 31 first ranks, 10 second rank, and 9 third ranks across programmes.

Manoranjan Pon Ram, director, Directorate of Online Education, said, “SRM’s online education as a digital learning initiative shaped by academic rigour, experienced faculty, multimedia content development, and a robust learning management system. It bridges the gap between traditional learning and modern flexibility, empowering students in India and abroad to pursue UGC-entitled online degrees backed by academic excellence.”