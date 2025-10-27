Over 4 Lakh people given meals at 216 relief centres from October 22-27 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In view of the northeast monsoon, to prevent people from viral diseases, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) set up relief centres in 215 locations (October 22-27). Also, 574 monsoon special camps including 408 medical camps and 116 mobile camps were conducted benefitting 24,146 people.

Food, sanitation and drinking water facilities have been provided at all relief centres, which had 106 central kitchens. More than 4 lakh people in low-lying areas were given three meals a day from October 22-27.

More than 2,000 motor pumps of various capacities are ready to discharge rainwater from areas where rainwater accumulates. A total of 457 tree surgeons have also been kept ready to remove falling trees. It is noteworthy that 22 tunnels in Chennai are being continuously maintained to prevent rainwater from stagnating.

The public have been informed to report any damages caused by rain and floods to the toll-free number 1913, and complaints received on social media are closely monitored and measures are also being taken.

As many as 22,000 people, including engineers, workers, and sanitation workers, and 2,149 field workers from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) are on standby.