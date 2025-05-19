Over 360 unsolved missing plaints at Sriperumbudur police station

CHENNAI: More than 360 missing complaints remain pending in the Sriperumbudur sub-division as police resolve 40 missing persons’ cases from 2016.

The Sriperumbudur police sub-division in Kancheepuram district conducted a meeting with the complainants to address the long-pending grievances, as more than 400 missing cases have been filed since 2016.

The police said in Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Sunguvachatiram more than 400 FIRs for missing cases have been filed in eight years. Among them, 40 have been resolved after their dead bodies were found. This initiative was directed by court orders aimed at closing resolved cases and streamlining investigations into pending complaints.

The court-mandated review also highlighted systemic gaps, including poor communication between families and police. While 40 FIRs were officially closed following the consultation, over 360 cases remain under investigation.

Senior police officials have directed local stations to expedite inquiries into pending complaints and submit regular updates. The initiative marks a step toward reducing bureaucratic inertia and improving accountability in handling missing persons’ cases across the district.

Meanwhile, families of unresolved cases await further action, hopeful that renewed scrutiny will yield answers about their missing loved ones.