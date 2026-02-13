Over 20 crows found dead at Kancheepuram hospital; health officials rule out bird flu

CHENNAI: Panic gripped the Government District Headquarters Hospital campus in Kancheepuram after more than 20 crows were found dead in clusters over the past few days, prompting fears among the public of a possible bird flu outbreak. Health authorities, however, have clarified that there is no evidence of avian influenza in the district and urged residents not to panic.
Officials said the sudden bird deaths were noticed near the Integrated Child Welfare and Tuberculosis wings of the hospital. In addition to the carcasses, several crows were reportedly seen in a semi-conscious state, unable to fly. Sanitation workers had earlier buried a number of dead birds without public disclosure, but the recurrence of the incident sparked concern among visitors and staff.
Adding to anxiety, a few trainee nurses visiting the hospital from a private nursing college near Sunguvarchatram developed fever and cold symptoms and were advised to remain in isolation at their campus. Blood samples were later collected at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, an increased number of outpatients in Kancheepuram have been reporting fever, throat pain and body aches, leading to speculation of a wider infection.
Health department officials maintain that the illnesses are seasonal viral fevers commonly seen during climatic transitions. They advised salt-water gargling and consultation at government hospitals instead of self-medication. Authorities are also investigating whether the crow deaths were natural or caused by poisoning, while continuing preventive surveillance in the district.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday had sought to allay public fears over avian influenza, stating that the viral disease largely affects birds and that transmission from birds to humans is very rare. It said only those with prolonged exposure to infected birds or contaminated environments face a small risk, and advised people with influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing difficulty to seek immediate medical attention.