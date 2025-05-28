Over 1.80 lakh stray dogs to be sterilised in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a gap of five years, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to conduct a special campaign to vaccinate and sterilise more than 1.80 lakh street dogs across all the 200 divisions within the city limit.

Last conducted in 2020, the decision was taken after the local administration has been slammed with stray dog attacks, and incessant complaints pouring in from the public.

“The planning is almost done and payments are made to procure vaccines and drugs required for Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV). We’ll outsource the manpower to catch them and vaccinate,” said J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer (GCC).

The data reveals that 31,000 dog bite cases were registered last year. This year, there are around 2,500 cases registered every month.

“Vaccination and sterilisation are the only options we have to prevent such cases. Dogs with other diseases and parasite infection will be treated. Last year, the GCC vaccinated 19,528 stray dogs. We’re closely monitoring all such cases to control the situation. Vaccination programme will begin in a month,” he stated.

In the council meeting held recently, the opposition AIADMK had also raised the issue and accused the State machinery of being ‘a sleeping giant’ and not protecting the city from the stray dog menace.

“Chennai is slipping when compared to other Indian cities in handling its stray dog population. GCC’s performance is below par in this area. Out of 10 dogs, only two are caught; the rest escape,” AIADMK councillor J John (Ward 84) told DT Next. “In my ward, East Avenue Road, Korattur station road, and Bajanai Koil Street are filled with strays by the dozen.”

Stray dogs are increasing in Tirumalai Nagar, Kolathur, giving sleepless nights to women and children, who fear even walking on the streets. “ABCs, ARV and other vaccination initiatives should be conducted often,” said D Neelakannan, president, Tamil Nadu Alliance of Residents Welfare Association.

“Those returning home late at night are more at risk, as dogs chase the headlights, which frightens the unsuspecting rider. As a precautionary measure, many two-wheeler riders in this area avoid interior roads,” lamented a resident of Janakiram Colony, Arumbakkam.

However, there are also voices of support for the canines, and often champion their loyalty and affection. “No dogs will chase or bite anyone without provocation,” opined an animal rights activist. “The State government cannot completely seize such a situation; they can control it through regular and continuous vaccination and sterilisation, the question is whether the local administration is doing them properly or not.”

Though dogs are social creatures, they’re also territorial by nature. So, there needs to be in-depth study on canine behaviours to address the issue. “The government needs to allocate funding for such studies and analysis, and also regularly conduct vaccinations and sterilisations,” the activist added.

DEADLY BITES

· Dog bite cases last year – 31,000

· Monthly average this year – 2,500

· Dogs vaccinated in 2024 – 19,528

· Dogs vaccinated until May this year – 9,731