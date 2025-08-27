Over 1,700 cleanliness workers appointed to clean Corpn schools in all zones

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has approved the appointment of 1,747 cleanliness workers to maintain sanitation in Chennai Corporation schools and government schools across the city.

A resolution was passed in the council meeting stating that one sweeper would be appointed for every 200 students, and one sanitation worker for every 10 toilets in schools operated by the Corporation and government schools within its jurisdiction.

Workers will serve in 511 schools, including 417 Corporation schools in the city and 92 government schools, distributed across all 15 zones. Each worker will receive a monthly salary of ₹19,593.

All Chennai Corporation and government schools are required to hire cleanliness and sanitation workers to ensure the upkeep of classrooms and toilets for 11 months (June-April). The hiring will be conducted each academic year through private contractors or members of the NULM committees, with oversight provided by zonal officers to ensure timely and effective cleaning operations.

Workers from the NULM and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of classrooms and toilets in both Corporation-run and government schools in the city.

In co-educational schools, one man and one woman will be assigned for toilet cleaning, along with a sweeper for the school campus. In girls’ schools, at least two women and a sweeper will be provided. For boys’ schools, a minimum of two men or women, along with a sweeper, will be assigned.

All necessary cleaning supplies must be purchased using the school’s funds through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).