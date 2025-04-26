Over 1,250 NBWs executed in four months by Chennai police

CHENNAI: In the last four months, the city police have arrested 1,258 absconding accused against whom NBW (non bailable warrants) were pending. These accused were involved in various cases, including murder, robbery, and theft, and had been evading the law, police.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of additional commissioners of police to track down the suspects.

In 2024, a total of 5,589 accused were arrested against whom court warrants were pending. The police teams were able to apprehend them through diligent efforts. Furthermore, 66 accused involved in major crimes such as murder, robbery, and attempt to murder, who had been absconding since 2000-2012, were also arrested and produced in court.

Some notable arrests include Somusundaram, aka Somu, an A+ category history-sheeter involved in an attempt-to-murder case in MKB Nagar police limits in 2020 and absconding since. Somu was arrested last month. Another history sheeter, Radio Vijay, involved in murder and theft cases was arrested 10 days ago and another A+ category rowdy, Kanakaraj, who went absconding after a murder case in 2021 was arrested early this year. Another A+ category rowdy, ‘Bomb’ Saravanan was apprehended early this year.

All of them had been evading the law for years, but were finally apprehended by the police. The city police are taking steps to ensure that pending court cases are brought to a logical conclusion and justice is delivered to the victims.

Weekly review meetings are being held to monitor progress in these cases, police officials said.