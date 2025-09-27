Over 100 illegally rented vehicles seized in Chennai suburbs

CHENNAI: The Traffic Investigation Wing on Thursday seized more than 100 cars and two-wheelers that were being rented out illegally in the southern suburbs of Chennai.

The police officials said 92 two-wheelers and 16 cars were confiscated from 16 rental outlets based in Maraimalai Nagar, Potheri and Guduvanchery, and cases have been registered against the vehicle owners.

Investigators noted that many college students and employees of private and IT firms living in rented houses in these areas hire private vehicles for daily travel. In the crackdown, it was found that several shops were renting out white-board vehicles without converting them to yellow-board status, a clear violation of transport rules that can create complications during accidents, particularly with insurance claims.

The officers added that such unregistered rentals are sometimes used in criminal activities, and residents have lodged complaints about rising crime linked to them. Some of the establishments operated openly with signboards, while others ran clandestinely from private houses.

All seized vehicles have been moved to the Tambaram traffic investigation wing station at Potheri. Police said the owners will face court penalties and warned that similar inspections will be carried out soon in Pallavaram, Tambaram, Chromepet, East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road.