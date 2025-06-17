Otteri Nullah gets a facelift for Rs 63 crore to mitigate flood

CHENNN: The GCC has earmarked Rs 63 crore to rejuvenate the Otteri Nullah canal, a major waterway in north Chennai, for removing sludge and de-silting as a part of the flood mitigation efforts for the upcoming monsoon.

The 12-km canal drains excess water from Ambattur, Korattur and Villivakkam lakes. The revamp is expected to alleviate floods in northern and central Chennai.

As one of the 32 naturally formed canals in the city, Otteri Nullah originates from Padi flyover and passes through Kilpauk, Purasawalkam, Otteri, and Carnatic Mill, and merges with the Buckingham Canal. “Removal of sludge, slush, silt, debris, plastic waste, and water weeds will be done on priority. Special machinery will be used to dredge to the depth of around 8 metres, and dispose of the dredged material to a maximum of 4 km on either one of the outer-slope of river banks,” explained an official with Solid Waste Management department (GCC). “The tender has been floated, and works are expected to begin by next month.”

The local body has also fixed timelines to complete the work in a phased manner, and has assured that the work would be completed within a year. However, residents of Kilpauk are not happy with the announcement, as the local body should have begun the desilting works already, they opined.

They are not hopeful about the revamp, as the Otteri Nullah canal has been encroached at all ends. “The public dump waste and plastic products in it, which has polluted the water and turned the canal to a dumpyard. Without stopping this, and also continuously monitoring the situation, any revamp would be a waste of resources,” they added.