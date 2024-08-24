ORR development plan moots Minjur, Red Hills, Poonamallee & Vandalur as growth nodes

CHENNAI: Minjur, Red Hills, Poonamallee, and Vandalur would become nodes of economic growth, as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has identified these localities for implementing tailored economic activities under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) development plan.

The draft of the detailed development plan for a 62 km stretch of the ORR with one km width on either side of the corridor will be finalised by the end of October. Initially, the proposal was to prepare a plan for two km on either side.

"To maximise the development potential of the ORR corridor, we have identified four specific nodes, each with its own distinct economic character: Minjur, Red Hills, Poonamallee, and Vandalur. We have also devised an economic activity mix tailored to these nodes.

“To ensure a cohesive approach, we are collaborating closely with various departments, including the Department of Industries, Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, TIDCO, and CUMTA, to align the nodal developments with anticipated short and medium-term growth plans," it said.

The CMDA has also identified 10 pockets for land pooling to promote compact development along the corridor, and is also focusing on transit-oriented development to encourage integrated activity centres, affordable housing, and essential infrastructure.

"Additionally, plans are under way to incorporate multimodal transportation options along the ORR, including existing and future projects like the proposed Poonamallee Metro station. We are also developing an economic plan for the ORR to outline the financial mechanisms and implementation strategies for these proposals," it explained.

The ORR connects NH 32 at Vandalur, NH 48 at Nazarathpet, NH 716 at Nemilichery, NH 16 at Nallur and TPP Road at Minjur. Apart from the nodes, nearby areas like Nazarethpet, Nemilicheri, Attanthangal and Sholavaram are expected to witness infrastructure upgradation and real estate growth.