Orange alert for Chennai and neighboring districts on December 18: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday due to the low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal.

The low - pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during the next two days.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Also, heavy rainfall warning was issued for Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on December 18. In addition, the weather department has issued a wind warning for north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours as surface winds will be strong and gusty at times, speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph.

The intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday (December 19). Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at many places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and at a few places over the rest of the state with thunderstorm and lighting activity.

Due to the system prevailing over the sea, strong wind to reach 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar till December 20. So, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and avoid deep sea fishing for the next few days.