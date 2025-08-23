Oragadam industrial corridor extension under consideration

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department has initiated a feasibility study to extend the Oragadam Chennai Industrial Corridor (OCIC) up to National Highway 38.

The proposed extension, spanning approximately 74 km – which may vary depending on field survey or study findings – aims to enhance industrial connectivity by linking the existing corridor with NH-38 and providing improved access to industrial estates. The project forms part of the State’s broader industrial infrastructure plan in line with its $1 trillion economy target for 2030, said officials.

The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) has invited proposals from consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report.

A senior TNRDC official told DT Next that the exercise was still at a very preliminary stage. “This corridor will connect Cheyyar and other industrial areas after studying the viability. After ascertaining feasibility, we will go for the detailed project report,” the official said.

The consultant, to be appointed, will examine alignment options, comparing the upgrading of existing stretches with possible greenfield alternatives. The study will assess land acquisition requirements, environmental and social impact, utility shifting, and safety features. Provision of bypasses in congested stretches, service roads near industrial hubs, and rehabilitation of bridges and cross-drainage structures will also be considered.

Officials said the OCIC extension is expected to enhance freight movement, decongest existing corridors, and provide seamless connectivity to emerging industrial centres such as Cheyyar, thereby supporting the state’s industrial growth strategy.

The state government, through Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCO), and Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), is promoting industrial growth by way of developing industrial parks, including special economic zones and other clusters.