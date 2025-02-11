Operations of four sewage pumping stations in Anna Nagar zone to be suspended; check dates here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced that sewage pumping stations at various areas in Anna Nagar zone (Zone 8) will not function due to the CMRL’s pipeline interconnection works on February 12 and 13.

In a statement, the metro water board stated that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) would be carrying out pipeline interconnection works at Kaliamman Koil Street in Kodambakkam zone (Zone 10). As a result, four sewage pumping stations in Anna Nagar zone A, B, C pumping stations, and the NVN Nagar sewage pumping station will not function from 9 am on February 12 to 9 pm on February 13.

Several areas falling in Wards 99 to 102 might witness sewage overflow and stagnation during the 36 hours, the CMWSSB warned. In such cases, the residents are advised to raise complaints to the concerned metro water authorities 8144930908, 8144930099, 8144930100, 8144930101, and 8144930102.